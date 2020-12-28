Malaysia imposes provisional AD duty on CR stainless flat steel from Indonesia, Vietnam

Monday, 28 December 2020 14:00:23 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Malaysia’s Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) has announced its decision to impose provisional antidumping duty on imports of cold rolled stainless steel coils, sheets or any other form from Indonesia and Vietnam.

The investigation was initiated on July 28, 2020, following a petition from domestic producer Bahru Stainless Sdn. Bhd.

The provisional antidumping duty rates ranging from 7.73 percent to 34.82 percent will be effective not more than 120 days as of December 26, 2020.

The final determination in relation to the investigation will be made no later than April 23, 2021.