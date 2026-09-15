 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > GSM...

GSM Tanzania selects Danieli Technologies for new rebar and wire rod mill

Tuesday, 15 September 2026 12:13:41 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Tanzania-based GSM Tanzania Limited has awarded Italian plantmaker Danieli Technologies a contract to supply a new rebar and wire rod mill at Kilimanjaro Industrial Park, according to a statement released by Danieli.

The mill will have an annual production capacity of 300,000 mt and will process 150 mm x 150 mm billets at rates of up to 50 mt per hour, producing 8-32 mm rebar and 5.5-6.5 mm smooth wire rod for Tanzania's growing construction and infrastructure sectors.

Danieli Technologies' scope of supply includes 14 cartridge-type GCC stands, a 10-pass BGV finishing block, in-line quenching and tempering systems and high-speed delivery equipment, while Danieli Automation systems will provide advanced process control, operational reliability and simplified maintenance.

Designed to reduce energy consumption and production costs while ensuring consistent finished product quality, the investment is expected to strengthen GSM Tanzania's position in the rapidly expanding East African steel market. The contract also lays the groundwork for further cooperation between the companies in steelmaking and downstream processing projects.

Tags: Rebar Wire Rod Longs Tanzania East Africa Steelmaking 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor

I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

Marketplace Offers

Wire Rod

Diameter 6 - 16 mm
  TS708/S420/B420C/B420B
Tedarikçi DAVUTOĞLU METAL MAK. İNŞ. SAN. TİC. LTD ŞTİ.
View Offer

Wire Rod

Diameter 5.5 - 28 mm
  EN 10016-2 AISI1006/1008/1010/1012/1015/1017
Tedarikçi DAVUTOĞLU METAL MAK. İNŞ. SAN. TİC. LTD ŞTİ.
View Offer

Deformed Bar

Diameter 8 - 50 mm
  TSE/708-B420C-S420-B420B
Tedarikçi DAVUTOĞLU METAL MAK. İNŞ. SAN. TİC. LTD ŞTİ.
View Offer

Similar articles

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 2.2 percent in mid-September 2026

15 Sep | Steel News

Local Chinese longs prices post another week of slight decreases

14 Sep | Longs and Billet

Turkey's Icdas increases its longs prices by $5/mt on September 14

14 Sep | Longs and Billet

EU steel import quotas utilization reaches 99 percent for some products

11 Sep | Steel News

Bulgarian longs prices still stable as demand recovery fails to materialize

11 Sep | Longs and Billet

Romanian longs prices fall as weak demand leads to failed increase attempts

11 Sep | Longs and Billet

Upward pressure persists on most European longs prices, mood fails to improve

11 Sep | Longs and Billet

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge up slightly in Aug 31-Sept 6 2026

11 Sep | Steel News

US import long steel prices stable even as “subdued imports” seen improved

10 Sep | Longs and Billet

US long steel prices mostly stable in slow trade after Labor Day holiday

10 Sep | Longs and Billet