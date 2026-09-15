GSM Tanzania selects Danieli Technologies for new rebar and wire rod mill

Tanzania-based GSM Tanzania Limited has awarded Italian plantmaker Danieli Technologies a contract to supply a new rebar and wire rod mill at Kilimanjaro Industrial Park, according to a statement released by Danieli.

The mill will have an annual production capacity of 300,000 mt and will process 150 mm x 150 mm billets at rates of up to 50 mt per hour, producing 8-32 mm rebar and 5.5-6.5 mm smooth wire rod for Tanzania's growing construction and infrastructure sectors.

Danieli Technologies' scope of supply includes 14 cartridge-type GCC stands, a 10-pass BGV finishing block, in-line quenching and tempering systems and high-speed delivery equipment, while Danieli Automation systems will provide advanced process control, operational reliability and simplified maintenance.

Designed to reduce energy consumption and production costs while ensuring consistent finished product quality, the investment is expected to strengthen GSM Tanzania's position in the rapidly expanding East African steel market. The contract also lays the groundwork for further cooperation between the companies in steelmaking and downstream processing projects.