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MOC: Average steel prices in China edge up slightly in Aug 31-Sept 6 2026

Friday, 11 September 2026 09:46:20 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the August 31-September 6 period this year average finished steel prices in China edged up slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of high-speed wire rod, rebar and steel channels rose by 1.0 percent, 0.9 percent and 0.5 percent week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average prices of coking coal, smoke-free lump coal and thermal coal increased by 6.7 percent, 1.6 percent and 1.0 percent week on week, respectively.

Tags: Wire Rod Rebar Coking Coal Raw Mat Longs China Far East 
EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
Editor

I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.

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