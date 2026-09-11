MOC: Average steel prices in China edge up slightly in Aug 31-Sept 6 2026

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the August 31-September 6 period this year average finished steel prices in China edged up slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of high-speed wire rod, rebar and steel channels rose by 1.0 percent, 0.9 percent and 0.5 percent week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average prices of coking coal, smoke-free lump coal and thermal coal increased by 6.7 percent, 1.6 percent and 1.0 percent week on week, respectively.