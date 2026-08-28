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MOC: Average steel prices in China edge up slightly in Aug 17-23 2026

Friday, 28 August 2026 09:42:24 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the August 17-23 period this year average finished steel prices in China edged up slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of welded steel pipe, hot-rolled steel strip and common steel plate rose by 0.9 percent, 0.4 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively, week on week. 

In the same period, the average prices of coking coal, smoke-free lump coal and thermal coal increased by 2.9 percent, 0.7 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively, week on week.

Tags: Coking Coal Rebar Beams Wire Rod Longs Raw Mat China Far East 
EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
Editor

I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.

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