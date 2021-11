Tuesday, 23 November 2021 19:28:45 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Peruvian rebar sales volumes in September rose 7.2 percent, year-over-year, to 149,846 mt, according to data released by the nation’s statistics agency, INEI. On a monthly basis, rebar sales volumes increased 5.2 percent from the 142,318 mt sold in August

As for the accumulated period of January to September this year, Peruvian rebar sales volumes totaled 1.16 million mt. The volume represents a 57.5 percent year-over-year increase.