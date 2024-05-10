﻿
English
US rebar imports down 6.2 percent in March from February

Friday, 10 May 2024 09:03:35 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of rebar totaled 99,882 mt in March this year, down 6.2 percent month on month and up 26.1 percent year on year. By value, rebar imports totaled $59.6 million in March this year, compared to $61.9 million in February and $53.6 million in March last year.

The US imported the most rebar from Turkey in March, with 32,565 mt. Other top sources of imported rebar in March include Egypt, with 25,743 mt; Vietnam, with 11,417; Canada, with 10,185 mt; and Mexico, with 9,811 mt.


Tags: Rebar Longs US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

