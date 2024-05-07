Canada launches AD probe against rebar from three countries

Tuesday, 07 May 2024 14:35:44 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has announced that it has launched an antidumping (AD) duty investigation to determine whether certain rebar from Bulgaria, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates are being sold at unfair prices in Canada. The investigation is the result of a complaint filed by ArcelorMittal Long Products Canada, G.P., Gerdau Ameristeel Corporation, and AltaSteel Inc.

The CBSA will investigate whether the imports are being dumped and will make a preliminary decision within 90 days, at which time provisional duties may apply.

The products subject to antidumping duty investigation currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7213.10.00.11, 7213.10.00.12, 7213.10.00.13, 7213.10.00.90, 7214.20.00.11, 7214.20.00.12, 7214.20.00.13, 7214.20.00.14, 7214.20.00.21, 7214.20.00.22, 7214.20.00.23, 7214.20.00.24, 7214.20.00.31, 7214.20.00.32, 7214.20.00.33, 7214.20.00.34, 7214.20.00.90, 7215.90.00.20, 7215.90.00.30, 7227.90.00.50, 7228.30.00.51, 7228.30.00.52, and 7228.30.00.53.