Rebar consumption plummets in Mexico, March down 36 percent

Friday, 17 May 2024 09:17:31 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Apparent rebar consumption in Mexico in March plummeted 36.2 percent, year-over-year, to 243,000 metric tons (mt), the lowest volume in at least the last 27 months. Production is also at its lowest level, according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) reviewed by SteelOrbis.

Following the same consumption trend, rebar production also plummeted. In March, it decreased 37.8 percent to 249,000 mt. In addition to being the fourth consecutive annual drop and the most pronounced drop in at least the last 15 months, the production volume broke the 300,000 mt floor for the first time (at least since January 2022).

In export, the Canacero data present inconsistencies, which is why there is no information. In imports, the rebar is not among the top 10 finished steel products purchased in the international market.

In the accumulated January-March, consumption decreased 13.2 percent to 928,000 mt. Production decreased 19.5 percent to 942,000 mt and export decreased 29.1 percent to 52,000 mt.

The rebar producers in Mexico are ArcelorMittal, DeAcero, Gerdau Corsa, Grupo Acerero, Grupo Simec, Ternium, Suacero and Tyasa.