Peruvian rebar sales volumes stable in October

Wednesday, 05 January 2022 22:07:42 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Peruvian rebar sales volumes in October remained stable at 152,411 mt, according to data released by the nation’s statistics agency, INEI.

According to INEI, Peruvian rebar sales volumes in October showed a marginal 0.3 percent growth, year-over-year, from 152,959 mt.

INEI said Peruvian rebar sales volumes in October slightly improved 1.71 percent, month-over-month, from 149,846 mt in September 2021.

As for the accumulated period of January to October 2021, Peruvian rebar sales volumes grew 47.6 percent, year-over-year, to 1.31 million mt.


