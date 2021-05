Wednesday, 26 May 2021 23:08:53 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Peruvian rebar sales volumes in February and March this year rose on a year-over-year basis, according to statistics agency INEI.

INEI said Peruvian rebar sales volumes in February this year rose 6.7 percent, year-over-year, to 124,929 mt. Rebar sales volumes in March totaled 106,334 mt, 135.8 percent up, year-over-year.

As for Q1 this year, Peruvian rebar sales volumes reached 378,419 mt, 34.7 percent up, year-over-year.