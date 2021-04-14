﻿
Peruvian rebar sales volumes in January increase 23.8 percent

Wednesday, 14 April 2021 19:55:20 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Peruvian rebar sales volumes in January this year rose 23.8 percent, year-over-year, according to data released by statistics agency, INEI.

INEI said Peruvian rebar sales volumes in January this year reached 147,156 mt, up from 118,776 mt in January 2020.

Peruvian rebar sales volumes last year recovered after June, when sales volumes reached 117,101 mt in July, up from 69,331 mt in June.

April and May were the worst months, with sales volumes reaching 2,144 mt and 21,561 mt, respectively, due to Covid-19.


