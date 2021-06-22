Peruvian rebar sales volume surges up in April

Tuesday, 22 June 2021 18:43:05 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Peruvian rebar sales volumes in April this year surged up to 110,675 mt, from marginal sales of 2,144 mt a year ago, according to data from statistics agency, INEI.

The growth reflects the rebound of Peruvian rebar sales volumes, which last year were deeply affected in H1 by Covid-19. March and April last year were the worst months in terms of rebar sales, with volumes reaching 45,082 mt in March and 2,144 mt in April.

So far, Peruvian rebar sales in the accumulated period of January to April this year totaled 489,094 mt, 72.7 percent up, year-over-year.