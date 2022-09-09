﻿
Danieli to supply new rolling mill and reheating furnace to Peru’s Aceros Arequipa

Friday, 09 September 2022 11:24:53 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Italy-based plantmaker Danieli has announced that it will supply a new rolling mill and walking-hearth reheating furnace to Peruvian steelmaker Aceros Arequipa for the production of a wide range of profiles including flats, angles, rebar and merchant bar at Pisco Works.

Aceros Arequipa aims to expand its annual steel output with the new rolling mill, which will have an annual capacity of 330,000 mt. The products manufactured at the new rolling mill No. 3 will feed the finishing lines of the existing rolling mill No.1. The reheating furnace will be able to process 130-160 mm square billets.

The new rolling mill No. 3 and reheating furnace are expected to start production at the beginning of 2024.


Tags: Beams Billet Merchant Bar Rebar Longs Semis Peru South America Steelmaking 

