Peruvian rebar sales volumes spike in May

Peruvian rebar sales volumes in May spiked to 153,579 mt, from 21,561 mt in May 2020, according to data released by statistics agency, INEI.

The increase reflects the rebound of Peru’s steelmaking industry post-Covid, as rebar sales volumes faced a steep decline in the months of April and May 2020, on a month-over-month basis. At the time, Peruvian rebar sales volumes reached 2,144 mt in April 2020, and 21,561 mt in May 2020. INEI said Peruvian rebar sales in May rose 38.7 percent, month-over-month, from 110,675 mt in April this year.

As for the accumulated period of January to May this year, Peruvian rebar sales totaled 642,673 mt, 110.9 percent up, year-over-year, reflecting the impact of Covid-19 in the segment in 2020.