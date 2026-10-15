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Brazil's rebar exports jump 145 pct in September as sales to Peru resume

Thursday, 15 October 2026 23:12:47 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Brazil exported 23,000 metric tons (mt) of rebar and imported 1,600 mt in September, compared with exports of 9,400 mt and imports of 1,800 mt in August, according to Secex, the foreign trade secretariat of Brazil's Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade and Services (MDIC),

The increase in exports reflects the resumption of September shipments to Peru, which reached 11,400 mt at $572/mt FOB.

All exports went to South American countries at an average of $630/mt, shipped by Gerdau (18,200 mt at $613/mt) and ArcelorMittal (4,800 mt at $693/mt).

The imports came from Egypt at $572/mt, also FOB, and were destined for the civil construction association of the southern state of Santa Catarina.

Tags: Rebar Longs Egypt Peru Brazil South America Distribution Imp/exp Statistics ArcelorMittal Gerdau 
LuizCompagnoni
Luiz Compagnoni
Editor
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I am a retired mechanical engineer, covering the steel industry in Latin America, from iron ore to finished products, over the last 20 years.

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