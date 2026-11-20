Brazil exported 71,100 metric tons (mt) of rebar in October, up sharply from the 23,000 mt reported in September, according to data from Secex, the foreign trade secretariat of the Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade and Services (MDIC).

October shipments went to South America (68,100 mt) and Puerto Rico (3,000 mt).

ArcelorMittal accounted for almost all of the volume, at 71,000 mt, while Gerdau shipped 100 mt.

Within South America, shipments to Peru rose to 47,700 mt at an average price of $623/mt, from 11,400 mt at $572/mt in September. Chile, which received no Brazilian rebar in September, took 14,900 mt at $601/mt.

The Puerto Rico cargo, of 3,000 mt, was priced at $612/mt.

On the import side, Brazil brought in 22,700 mt of rebar from Egypt at $587/mt in October, up from 1,600 mt in September.

All prices are FOB.





