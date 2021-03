Thursday, 04 March 2021 19:30:12 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Peruvian rebar sales in December rose nearly 20 percent, year-over-year, to 135,681 mt, according to a report from statistics agency INEI.

Despite the year-over-year increase, INEI said Peruvian rebar sales in December declined 18 percent, month-over-month, from 165,444 mt.

As for the full-year of 2020 Peruvian rebar sales reached 1.2 million mt, down from 1.3 million mt in 2019. The decline was mainly due to Covid-19, which affected rebar sales volumes between the months of March to June.