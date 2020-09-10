﻿
Peruvian rebar sales decline in June

Thursday, 10 September 2020 22:55:53 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Peruvian rebar sales in June fell 38.5 percent, year-over-year, to 69,331 mt, according to data released by statistics agency, INEI.

Government data indicated Peruvian rebar sales in June spiked 221.5 percent, month-over-month, from 21,561 mt in May this year.

Peruvian rebar sales reached its lowest level this year in April, one month after Covid-19 started spreading in South America. At the time, rebar sales volumes totaled 2,144 mt, down from 45,082 mt in March.

As for H1, Peruvian rebar sales reached 373,943 mt, down from 667,065 mt in H1 2019.


