Pakistan’s scrap imports up 3.3% in February from January

Friday, 18 March 2022 12:34:11 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Pakistan’s scrap imports amounted to 350,233 mt in February this year, increasing by 3.3 percent compared to January and falling by 7.4 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Pakistan Federal Bureau of Statistics (PFBS). The value of these imports in February was $213.08 million, rising by 0.8 percent month on month and up 43.0 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s iron and steel imports in February amounted to 231,275 mt, up 5.5 percent on year-on-year basis and falling by 4.5 percent compared to the previous month. In February this year, the value of Pakistan’s iron and steel imports was $233.83 million, increasing by 59.6 percent year on year and up 16.7 percent month on month.