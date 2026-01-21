Pakistan’s scrap imports up 20.3% in Dec 2025 from Nov

Pakistan’s steel scrap imports amounted to 394,135 mt in December last year, up 20.3 compared to November and rising by 10.2 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Pakistan Federal Bureau of Statistics (PFBS). The value of these imports in the given month was $196.18 million, increasing by 16.9 percent month on month and up by 22.4 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s iron and steel imports in December amounted to 356,853 mt, up by 66.8 percent on year-on-year basis and up by 2.4 percent compared to the previous month. In the given month, the value of Pakistan’s iron and steel imports was $217.37 million, moving up by 42.9 percent year on year and up by 4.7 percent month on month.