Pakistan’s scrap imports up 18.6 percent in March from February

Pakistan’s scrap imports amounted to 280,635 mt in March this year, up by 18.6 percent compared to February and up by 10.8 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Pakistan Federal Bureau of Statistics (PFBS). The value of these imports in the given month was $118.66 million, up by 20.6 percent month on month and by 3.2 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s iron and steel imports in March amounted to 328,497 mt, up by 27.2 percent on year-on-year basis and by 8.7 percent compared to the previous month. In the given month, the value of Pakistan’s iron and steel imports was $205.4 million, moving up by 10.8 percent year on year and down by 0.8 percent month on month.