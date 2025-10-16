Pakistan’s scrap imports up 36.1% in September 2025 from August

Pakistan’s scrap imports amounted to 359,759 mt in September this year, up 36.1 compared to August and rising by 30.1 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Pakistan Federal Bureau of Statistics (PFBS). The value of these imports in the given month was $177.67 million, increasing by 15.2 percent month on month and up by 11.1 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s iron and steel imports in September amounted to 365,171 mt, up by 30.9 percent on year-on-year basis and by 6.3 percent compared to the previous month. In the given month, the value of Pakistan’s iron and steel imports was $218.66 million, moving up by 17.3 percent year on year and down by 3.9 percent month on month.