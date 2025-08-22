 |  Login 
Pakistan’s scrap imports up 65 percent in July 2025 from June

Friday, 22 August 2025 16:08:30 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Pakistan’s scrap imports amounted to 311,888 mt in July this year, up by 65.0 percent compared to June and up by 13.8 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Pakistan Federal Bureau of Statistics (PFBS). The value of these imports in the given month was $154.17 million, up by 72.9 percent month on month and down by 5.2 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s iron and steel imports in July amounted to 343,257 mt, up by 32.8 percent on year-on-year basis and up by 82.8 percent compared to the previous month. In the given month, the value of Pakistan’s iron and steel imports was $242.5 million, moving up by 39.5 percent year on year and up by 71.0 percent month on month.


