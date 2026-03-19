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Pakistan’s scrap imports down 23.3 percent in February 2026 from January

Thursday, 19 March 2026 11:38:37 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Pakistan’s scrap imports amounted to 292,742 mt in February this year, decreasing by 23.3 percent compared to January and down by 1.9 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Pakistan Federal Bureau of Statistics (PFBS). The value of these imports in the given month was $152.82 million, down by 23.7 percent month on month and down by 1.6 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s iron and steel imports in February amounted to 427,321 mt, up by 40.7 percent on year-on-year basis and down by 4.9 percent compared to the previous month. In the given month, the value of Pakistan’s iron and steel imports was $231.16 million, moving up 10.8 percent year on year and down by 13.5 percent month on month.


Tags: Scrap Raw Mat Pakistan South Asia Imp/exp Statistics 

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