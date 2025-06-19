 |  Login 
Pakistan’s scrap imports up 4.1 percent in May from April

Thursday, 19 June 2025 14:06:28 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Pakistan’s scrap imports amounted to 304,060 mt in May this year, up by 4.1 percent compared to April and up by 20.0 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Pakistan Federal Bureau of Statistics (PFBS). The value of these imports in the given month was $151.67 million, up by 1.3 percent month on month and by 33.8 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s iron and steel imports in May amounted to 343,556 mt, up by 22.8 percent on year-on-year basis and down by 7.2 percent compared to the previous month. In the given month, the value of Pakistan’s iron and steel imports was $220.44 million, moving up by 6.4 percent year on year and down by 12.7 percent month on month.


Tags: Scrap Raw Mat Pakistan South Asia Imp/exp Statistics 

