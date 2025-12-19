 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Pakistan’s...

Pakistan’s scrap imports down 16.8% in Nov 2025 from Oct

Friday, 19 December 2025 15:10:24 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Pakistan’s scrap imports amounted to 335,526 mt in November this year, down 16.8 compared to October and rising by 15.6 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Pakistan Federal Bureau of Statistics (PFBS). The value of these imports in the given month was $167.77 million, decreasing by 13.4 percent month on month and up by 1.7 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s iron and steel imports in November amounted to 349,128 mt, up by 36.9 percent on year-on-year basis and down by 17.6 percent compared to the previous month. In the given month, the value of Pakistan’s iron and steel imports was $207.59 million, moving up by 24.7 percent year on year and down by 16.4 percent month on month.


Tags: Scrap Raw Mat Pakistan South Asia Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

US domestic rebar and wire rod prices flat week before the Christmas holiday

19 Dec | Longs and Billet

Global View on Scrap: Turkey loses momentum, Asia’s appetite remains limited

19 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkish domestic scrap market remains stable

19 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-US scrap deal in Turkey causes confusion, deep sea prices still relatively stable

19 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

No change in Vietnam’s import scrap market ahead of holidays

19 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Taiwanese buyers show little interest in scrap, prices remain stable

19 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Italian scrap prices on the rise in the last December negotiations

19 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

US import long steel pricing steady as higher US scrap is balanced by low seasonal demand

18 Dec | Longs and Billet

January US scrap seen sideways to $40/gt higher following recent December market gains

18 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Carbon and stainless scrap prices in Taiwanese domestic market - week 51, 2025

18 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Marketplace Offers

Scrap
Ferrous Scrap
MEH ZRT. RECYCLING
View Offer
Scrap
Shredded Scrap
MEH ZRT. RECYCLING
View Offer
Scrap
Tin foil
GERDAU CORSA
View Offer