Pakistan’s scrap imports down 16.8% in Nov 2025 from Oct

Pakistan’s scrap imports amounted to 335,526 mt in November this year, down 16.8 compared to October and rising by 15.6 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Pakistan Federal Bureau of Statistics (PFBS). The value of these imports in the given month was $167.77 million, decreasing by 13.4 percent month on month and up by 1.7 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s iron and steel imports in November amounted to 349,128 mt, up by 36.9 percent on year-on-year basis and down by 17.6 percent compared to the previous month. In the given month, the value of Pakistan’s iron and steel imports was $207.59 million, moving up by 24.7 percent year on year and down by 16.4 percent month on month.