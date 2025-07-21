 |  Login 
Pakistan’s scrap imports down 41 percent in June 2025 from May

Monday, 21 July 2025 15:21:55 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Pakistan’s scrap imports amounted to 188,417 mt in June this year, down by 41.0 percent compared to May and down by 13.9 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Pakistan Federal Bureau of Statistics (PFBS). The value of these imports in the given month was $88.7 million, down by 41.5 percent month on month and by 9.8 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s iron and steel imports in June amounted to 178,520 mt, down by 32.2 percent on year-on-year basis and down by 47.5 percent compared to the previous month. In the given month, the value of Pakistan’s iron and steel imports was $136.54 million, moving down by 21.9 percent year on year and down by 38.0 percent month on month.


