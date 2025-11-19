Pakistan’s scrap imports up 4.2% in October 2025 from September

Pakistan’s scrap imports amounted to 381,991 mt in October this year, up 4.2 compared to September and rising by 64.1 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Pakistan Federal Bureau of Statistics (PFBS). The value of these imports in the given month was $193.72 million, increasing by nine percent month on month and up by 15.3 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s iron and steel imports in October amounted to 422,526 mt, up by 39.3 percent on year-on-year basis and by 15.3 percent compared to the previous month. In the given month, the value of Pakistan’s iron and steel imports was $248.3 million, moving up by 15.7 percent year on year and up by 13.6 percent month on month.