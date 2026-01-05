Turkey’s scrap imports down 6.7 percent in Jan-Nov 2025

In November last year, Turkey's scrap import volume decreased by 6.7 percent year on year and increased by 35.3 percent month on month to 1.74 million metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $628.51 million, down 10.3 percent year on year and up 35.4 percent month on month.

In the first eleven months of 2025, Turkey 's scrap imports amounted to 16.97 million mt, down 6.7 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 16.9 percent to $6.31 billion, both year on year.

Turkey’s scrap imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey imported 3.25 million mt of scrap from the US, down 23.2 percent year on year, with the US ranking as Turkey 's leading scrap import source, ahead of the Netherlands which supplied 2.47 million mt in the given period, down 2.1 percent year on year, and the UK which supplied 1.96 million mt of scrap, down 0.3 percent year on year.

Turkey 's top 10 scrap import sources in the January-November period of 2025 are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-November 2025 January-November 2024 Y-o-y change (%) November 2025 November 2024 Y-o-y change (%) US 3,248,556 4,227,631 -23.2 286,142 355,234 -19.4 Netherlands 2,473,914 2,526,027 -2.1 178,433 297,815 -40.1 UK 1,965,018 1,970,349 -0.3 137,690 197,198 -30.2 Belgium 1,277,915 1,141,898 11.9 201,565 194,573 3.6 Romania 902,295 808,347 11.6 104,743 63,476 65.0 Denmark 864,853 845,712 2.3 115,905 107,792 7.5 Russia 825,522 555,795 48.5 124,595 85,132 46.4 Lithuania 760,533 933,685 -18.5 48,479 83,254 -41.8 Germany 615,900 587,409 4.9 56,689 56,761 -0.1 Poland 521,935 387,445 34.7 57,751 39,662 45.6

Shares in Turkey’s scrap imports - January-November 2025