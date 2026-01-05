 |  Login 
Turkey’s scrap imports down 6.7 percent in Jan-Nov 2025

Monday, 05 January 2026 12:23:21 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In November last year, Turkey's scrap import volume decreased by 6.7 percent year on year and increased by 35.3 percent month on month to 1.74 million metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $628.51 million, down 10.3 percent year on year and up 35.4 percent month on month.

In the first eleven months of 2025, Turkey's scrap imports amounted to 16.97 million mt, down 6.7 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 16.9 percent to $6.31 billion, both year on year.

Turkey’s scrap imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey imported 3.25 million mt of scrap from the US, down 23.2 percent year on year, with the US ranking as Turkey's leading scrap import source, ahead of the Netherlands which supplied 2.47 million mt in the given period, down 2.1 percent year on year, and the UK which supplied 1.96 million mt of scrap, down 0.3 percent year on year.

Turkey's top 10 scrap import sources in the January-November period of 2025 are as follows:

Country Amount (mt)          
  January-November 2025 January-November 2024 Y-o-y change (%) November 2025 November 2024 Y-o-y change (%)
US  3,248,556  4,227,631 -23.2  286,142  355,234 -19.4
Netherlands  2,473,914  2,526,027 -2.1  178,433  297,815 -40.1
UK  1,965,018  1,970,349 -0.3  137,690  197,198 -30.2
Belgium  1,277,915  1,141,898 11.9  201,565  194,573 3.6
Romania  902,295  808,347 11.6  104,743  63,476 65.0
Denmark  864,853  845,712 2.3  115,905  107,792 7.5
Russia  825,522  555,795 48.5  124,595  85,132 46.4
Lithuania  760,533  933,685 -18.5  48,479  83,254 -41.8
Germany  615,900  587,409 4.9  56,689  56,761 -0.1
Poland  521,935  387,445 34.7  57,751  39,662 45.6

Shares in Turkey’s scrap imports - January-November 2025


Tags: Scrap Raw Mat Turkey Europe Imp/exp Statistics 

