Pakistan’s scrap imports up 9.7 percent in February from January

Wednesday, 19 March 2025 12:08:23 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Pakistan’s scrap imports amounted to 238,403 mt in February this year, increasing by 9.7 percent compared to January and down by 6.6 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Pakistan Federal Bureau of Statistics (PFBS). The value of these imports in the given month was $98.35 million, up by 9.5 percent month on month and down by 13.9 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s iron and steel imports in February amounted to 326,859 mt, up by 70.7 percent on year-on-year basis and up by eight percent compared to the previous month. In the given month, the value of Pakistan’s iron and steel imports was $207.24 million, moving up 50.6 percent year on year and down by five percent month on month.


