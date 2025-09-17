Pakistan’s scrap imports up slightly in August 2025 from July

Pakistan’s scrap imports amounted to 312,175 mt in August this year, up slightly compared to July and up by 9.8 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Pakistan Federal Bureau of Statistics (PFBS). The value of these imports in the given month was $154.23 million, remaining the same month on month and down by 10.4 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s iron and steel imports in August amounted to 370,482 mt, up by 113.1 percent on year-on-year basis and down by 7.3 percent compared to the previous month. In the given month, the value of Pakistan’s iron and steel imports was $227.64 million, moving up by 78.7 percent year on year and down by 6.1 percent month on month.