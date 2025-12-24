 |  Login 
Egypt maintains export duty on stainless steel scrap for another year

Wednesday, 24 December 2025 11:18:11 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Egypt’s Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade has decided to continue implementing an export duty on scrap and waste of stainless steel alloys classified under customs tariff heading 7204.21, according to a statement released by the Egyptian Customs Authority.

Exemptions for free zone investment projects

Under the decision, an export duty is imposed on exports of stainless steel alloy scrap and waste at EGP 9,000/mt ($189.47/mt). The measure will be effective for one year, starting from the day following the end of the validity period of the previous ministerial decision.

The ministry stated that the duty does not apply to shipments that are destined for investment projects in free zones inside Egypt, limited to quantities approved by the competent authority responsible for investment and free zones.


