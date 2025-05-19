Pakistan’s scrap imports up 1.7 percent in Apr from Mar

Pakistan’s scrap imports amounted to 280,635 mt in April this year, up by 1.7 percent compared to March and by 58.9 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Pakistan Federal Bureau of Statistics (PFBS). The value of these imports in the given month was $149.68 million, rising by 26.1 percent month on month and by 80.2 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s iron and steel imports in April amounted to 414,209 mt, growing by 76.0 percent on year-on-year basis and by 36.3 percent compared to the previous month. In the given month, the value of Pakistan’s iron and steel imports was $252.65 million, moving up by 32.2 percent year on year and by 23.0 percent month on month.