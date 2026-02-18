Pakistan’s scrap imports up 0.7 percent in January from December

Pakistan’s scrap imports amounted to 386,669 mt in January this year, increasing by 0.7 percent compared to December and up by 13.3 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Pakistan Federal Bureau of Statistics (PFBS). The value of these imports in the given month was $220.4 million, up by 2.1 percent month on month and up by 18.4 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s iron and steel imports in January amounted to 447,066 mt, up by 45.0 percent on year-on-year basis and up by 25.9 percent compared to the previous month. In the given month, the value of Pakistan’ s iron and steel imports was $267.29 million, moving up by 20.1 percent year on year and up by 22.9 percent month on month.