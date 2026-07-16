Pakistan’s scrap imports up 24.2 percent in June 2026 from May

Pakistan’s scrap imports amounted to 323,896 mt in June this year, increasing by 24.2 percent compared to May and up by 64.9 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Pakistan Federal Bureau of Statistics (PFBS). The value of these imports in the given month was $199.34 million, up by 46.9 percent month on month and up by 123.4 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s iron and steel imports in June amounted to 389,370 mt, up by 107.7 percent on year-on-year basis and up by 65.4 percent compared to the previous month. In the given month, the value of Pakistan’s iron and steel imports was $236.34 million, moving up 66.6 percent year on year and up by 63.1 percent month on month.