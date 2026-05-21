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Pakistan’s scrap imports down 9.1 percent in April 2026 from March

Thursday, 21 May 2026 12:10:47 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Pakistan’s scrap imports amounted to 217,192 mt in April this year, decreasing by 9.1 percent compared to March and down by 25.8 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Pakistan Federal Bureau of Statistics (PFBS). The value of these imports in the given month was $116.7 million, down by 4.4 percent month on month and down by 22.5 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s iron and steel imports in April amounted to 327,416 mt, down by 16.2 percent on year-on-year basis and up by 28.9 percent compared to the previous month. In the given month, the value of Pakistan’s iron and steel imports was $203.1 million, moving up 26.9 percent year on year and down by 22.9 percent month on month.


Tags: Scrap Raw Mat Pakistan South Asia Imp/exp Statistics 

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