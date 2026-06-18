Pakistan’s scrap imports up 19.6 percent in May 2026 from April

Pakistan’s scrap imports amounted to 239,758 mt in May this year, increasing by 19.6 percent compared to April and down by 25.3 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Pakistan Federal Bureau of Statistics (PFBS). The value of these imports in the given month was $135.63 million, up by 16.2 percent month on month and down by 11.2 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s iron and steel imports in May amounted to 233,954 mt, down by 33.3 percent on year-on-year basis and down by 29.0 percent compared to the previous month. In the given month, the value of Pakistan’s iron and steel imports was $144.95 million, moving down 35.9 percent year on year and down by 28.6 percent month on month.