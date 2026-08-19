Pakistan's scrap imports up 24.6 percent in July 2026 from June

Pakistan's scrap imports amounted to 408,041 mt in July this year, increasing by 24.6 percent compared to June and up by 42.6 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Pakistan Federal Bureau of Statistics (PFBS). The value of these imports in the given month was $243.6 million, up by 22.2 percent month on month and up by 57.7 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's iron and steel imports in July amounted to 518,392 mt, up by 52.4 percent on year-on-year basis and up by 32.6 percent compared to the previous month. In the given month, the value of Pakistan's iron and steel imports was $313.29 million, moving up 29.1 percent year on year and up by 32.5 percent month on month.