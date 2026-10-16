Pakistan's scrap imports up 18.3 percent in September 2026 from August

Pakistan's scrap imports amounted to 427,880 mt in September this year, increasing by 18.3 percent compared to August and up by 16.7 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Pakistan Federal Bureau of Statistics (PFBS). The value of these imports in the given month was $248.68 million, up by 23.9 percent month on month and up by 39.9 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's iron and steel imports in September amounted to 475,419 mt, up by 29.7 percent on year-on-year basis and up by 64.7 percent compared to the previous month. In the given month, the value of Pakistan's iron and steel imports was $291.14 million, moving up 33.1 percent year on year and up by 60.7 percent month on month.