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Pakistan's scrap imports up 18.3 percent in September 2026 from August

Friday, 16 October 2026 12:04:42 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Pakistan's scrap imports amounted to 427,880 mt in September this year, increasing by 18.3 percent compared to August and up by 16.7 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Pakistan Federal Bureau of Statistics (PFBS). The value of these imports in the given month was $248.68 million, up by 23.9 percent month on month and up by 39.9 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's iron and steel imports in September amounted to 475,419 mt, up by 29.7 percent on year-on-year basis and up by 64.7 percent compared to the previous month. In the given month, the value of Pakistan's iron and steel imports was $291.14 million, moving up 33.1 percent year on year and up by 60.7 percent month on month.

Tags: Scrap Raw Mat Pakistan South Asia Imp/exp Statistics 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
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I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

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