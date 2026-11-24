Pakistan's scrap imports amounted to 378,104 mt in October this year, decreasing by 12.5 percent compared to September and down by 6.3 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Pakistan Federal Bureau of Statistics (PFBS). The value of these imports in the given month was $225.28 million, down by 9.4 percent month on month and up by 16.3 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's iron and steel imports in October amounted to 827,131 mt, up by 95.3 percent on year-on-year basis and up by 73.5 percent compared to the previous month. In the given month, the value of Pakistan's iron and steel imports was $499.36 million, moving up 101.1 percent year on year and up by 71.5 percent month on month.