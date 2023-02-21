﻿
English
Pakistan’s scrap imports up 17.5% in January from December

Tuesday, 21 February 2023
       

Pakistan’s scrap imports amounted to 225,255 mt in January this year, rising by 17.5 percent compared to December and declining by 33.5 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Pakistan Federal Bureau of Statistics (PFBS). The value of these imports in the given month was $112.43 million, up by 11.6 percent month on month and down by 46.8 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s iron and steel imports in January amounted to 310,357 mt, growing by 28.0 percent on year-on-year basis and by 24.0 percent compared to the previous month. In the given month, the value of Pakistan’s iron and steel imports was $218.50 million, moving up by 9.1 percent year on year and by 23.9 percent month on month.


