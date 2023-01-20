Pakistan’s scrap imports down 8.9% in December from November

Friday, 20 January 2023 11:09:20 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Pakistan’s scrap imports amounted to 191,681 mt in December last year, declining by 8.9 percent compared to November and by 54.8 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Pakistan Federal Bureau of Statistics (PFBS). The value of these imports in the given month was $100.78 million, down by 9.3 percent month on month and by 60.0 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s iron and steel imports in December last year amounted to 250,234 mt, dropping by 30.0 percent on year-on-year basis and rising by 46.6 percent compared to the previous month. In the given month, the value of Pakistan’s iron and steel imports was $176.40 million, moving down by 36.9 percent year on year and up by 14.8 percent month on month.