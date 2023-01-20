﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Pakistan’s scrap imports down 8.9% in December from November

Friday, 20 January 2023 11:09:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Pakistan’s scrap imports amounted to 191,681 mt in December last year, declining by 8.9 percent compared to November and by 54.8 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Pakistan Federal Bureau of Statistics (PFBS). The value of these imports in the given month was $100.78 million, down by 9.3 percent month on month and by 60.0 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s iron and steel imports in December last year amounted to 250,234 mt, dropping by 30.0 percent on year-on-year basis and rising by 46.6 percent compared to the previous month. In the given month, the value of Pakistan’s iron and steel imports was $176.40 million, moving down by 36.9 percent year on year and up by 14.8 percent month on month.


Tags: Scrap Raw Mat Pakistan South Asia Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Bangladeshi scrap buyers expect new deals at lower levels

20 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkey buys ex-Baltic scrap at $400/mt CFR

20 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Taiwanese scrap market starts Lunar New Year holiday, set for positive return

20 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkish mills’ local scrap procurement prices mostly decline

20 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Dock delivered for HMS I/II 80:20 prices in Newark New Jersey

19 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Los Angeles prices for containerized HMS I/II 80:20 scrap

19 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Mexican domestic scrap prices

19 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-Japan scrap sellers still bullish, but S. Korean mills either withdraw or cut bids

19 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Carbon and stainless scrap prices in Taiwanese domestic market - week 3

19 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Attractiveness of ex-Japan scrap in China declines due to higher offers, unchanged local prices

18 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials