Pakistan’s scrap imports down 8.1% in March from February

Monday, 18 April 2022 11:21:25 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Pakistan’s scrap imports amounted to 322,242 mt in March this year, decreasing by 8.1 percent compared to February and falling by 2.7 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Pakistan Federal Bureau of Statistics (PFBS). The value of these imports in March was $198.96 million, falling by 7.1 percent month on month and up 24.7 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s iron and steel imports in March amounted to 220,030 mt, down 36.4 percent on year-on-year basis and falling by 13.5 percent compared to the previous month. In March this year, the value of Pakistan’s iron and steel imports was $212.45 million, decreasing by 13.1 percent year on year and down 9.6 percent month on month.


