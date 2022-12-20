﻿
Pakistan’s scrap imports down 2.3% in November from October

Tuesday, 20 December 2022 17:40:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Pakistan’s scrap imports amounted to 210,368 mt in November this year, declining by 2.3 percent compared to October and by 54.7 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Pakistan Federal Bureau of Statistics (PFBS). The value of these imports in the given month was $111.07 million, down by 5.9 percent month on month and by 59.6 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s iron and steel imports in November amounted to 170,697 mt, dropping by 52.7 percent on year-on-year basis and by 19.9 percent compared to the previous month. In November this year, the value of Pakistan’s iron and steel imports was $153.70 million, moving down by 44.6 percent year on year and by 12.0 percent month on month.


