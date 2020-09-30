﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

NMDC greenfield steel mill project completion delayed to July 2021 due to pandemic

Wednesday, 30 September 2020 17:16:24 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian state-miner NMDC Limited’s 3 million mt per annum greenfield steel mill project scheduled for completion this year has been delayed by Covid-19 and July 2021 has been set as the revised completion date, a company official informed shareholders.

The official said that, owing to the spread of the pandemic, foreign contractors engaged in the project located in Chhattisgarh state could not visit the site and hence the scheduled completion date had to be deferred until next year, NMDC chairman Sumit Deb told a virtual shareholders’ meeting.

NMDC Limited has so far invested an estimated $2.19 billion in construction of the Greenfield steel mill and would need to increase the total spending to around $2.87 billion to complete the project and bring it to commercial production.

It may be noted that, as per government directive, the board of directors of NMDC Limited has approved the demerger of the steel mill project into a separate subsidiary and partial divestment of a stake in favor of a private investor.


Tags: India  mining  Indian Subcon  NMDC  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

24  Sep

Indian steel ministry proposes iron ore royalty cut to boost value addition
17  Sep

Coal India draws up plans to revive four abandoned coking coal mines
16  Sep

NMDC gets approval for restart of iron ore mining at Donimalai, Karnataka
14  Sep

India’s manganese miner MOIL discloses investments for ferroalloy plants
08  Sep

India’s NMDC hikes iron ore prices for second consecutive month