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NMDC Limited opens office in Sydney to facilitate mineral sector investment opportunities in Australia

Thursday, 29 October 2026 10:13:30 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India's government-run miner, NMDC Limited, has opened an office in Sydney, Australia, to facilitate engagement with government agencies and industry partners to explore investment opportunities in the minerals sector, a company official said on Thursday, October 29.

The overseas office opening follows NMDC Limited's announcement that it is scouting for limestone mines, dolomite, coking coal and tungsten assets in the UAE, Oman, Bhutan, and Australia, he said.

NMDC, which meets one-fourth of India's iron ore demand, has set a goal of generating at least 20 per cent of its revenue from the sale of minerals other than iron ore, a key steelmaking raw material.

Tags: India Indian Subcon Mining Investments NMDC 
AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
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I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.

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