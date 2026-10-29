NMDC Limited opens office in Sydney to facilitate mineral sector investment opportunities in Australia

India's government-run miner, NMDC Limited, has opened an office in Sydney, Australia, to facilitate engagement with government agencies and industry partners to explore investment opportunities in the minerals sector, a company official said on Thursday, October 29.

The overseas office opening follows NMDC Limited's announcement that it is scouting for limestone mines, dolomite, coking coal and tungsten assets in the UAE, Oman, Bhutan, and Australia, he said.

NMDC, which meets one-fourth of India's iron ore demand, has set a goal of generating at least 20 per cent of its revenue from the sale of minerals other than iron ore, a key steelmaking raw material.