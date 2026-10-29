Dutch steelmakers warn of unequal application of EU customs rules for stainless steel imports

The Royal Dutch Steel Federation has raised concerns over differences in the implementation of EU customs regulations among member states, warning that inconsistent practices regarding import duties and quotas could place Dutch stainless steel importers at a competitive disadvantage.

According to the federation, a significant proportion of stainless steel products imported by European steel traders originates from Asia. However, feedback from its members indicates that customs authorities in certain EU countries, including Italy and Spain, may apply import duties and quota arrangements differently from the Netherlands. Importers in some member states reportedly have greater opportunities to utilize available import quotas, potentially resulting in lower import costs compared to those faced by Dutch companies. These differences could affect not only individual importers but also the wider Dutch steel supply chain, manufacturing industry and the Netherlands' position as a steel importing country.

Investigation launched into customs discrepancies

The Royal Dutch Steel Federation has brought its members' concerns to the attention of Dutch industry organizations FME and VNO-NCW and filed a complaint regarding the reported differences in customs practices. It is also addressing the issue through the Customs-Business Consultation (ODB), a platform for dialogue between Dutch customs authorities and business representatives. Customs authorities were previously unaware of the specific concerns raised by the stainless steel industry. The federation is therefore working with its members to compile a dossier documenting the reported discrepancies.

The investigation is expected to cover approximately 26 product groups, examining the stainless steel products and grades involved, trade volumes and potential financial consequences for Dutch importers. The federation also referred to a report published on July 6, 2026, by the Dutch Inspectorate of Taxes, Allowances and Customs, which highlighted the importance of transparent customs procedures and legal protection for businesses. However, the report did not specifically address stainless steel imports. The federation stated that it will continue discussions with customs authorities, industry representatives and its members to promote greater consistency in the implementation of EU import regulations and ensure fair competitive conditions within the European market.