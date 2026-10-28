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Japan imposes definitive AD on CR stainless steel from China and Taiwan

Wednesday, 28 October 2026 10:17:34 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Japan's Ministry of Finance has announced that the country's cabinet approved the imposition of definitive antidumping duties on imports of nickel-containing cold-rolled stainless steel coils, sheets and strips originating in or exported from China and Taiwan.

According to the ministry, the definitive duties will take effect on October 31, 2026, and remain in force for five years until October 30, 2031. 

The definitive antidumping duty rates range from 27.7 percent to 42.1 percent for Chinese products and from 3.6 percent to 20.1 percent for Taiwanese products, remaining unchanged from the provisional rates imposed on July 9, 2026.

The measures cover nickel-containing cold-rolled stainless steel products with a chromium content of at least 10.5 percent and a nickel content exceeding 0.6 percent by weight.

Japanese steel associations welcome final decision

The Japan Iron and Steel Federation, the Special Steel Association of Japan and the Japan Stainless Steel Association welcomed the government's decision, stating that the investigation had been conducted fairly and independently in accordance with World Trade Organization rules.

The associations also indicated that they would continue monitoring unfair import practices and consult with the government on further trade remedy measures when necessary, while working to ensure that domestic users can procure the affected steel products in a timely manner.

Tags: Crc Stainless Flats Stainless products  Japan East Asia and Pacific Quotas & Duties 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor
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I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

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