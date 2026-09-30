 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > EU...

EU launches expiry review of anti-subsidy measures on stainless steel from India and Indonesia

Wednesday, 30 September 2026 11:49:10 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The European Commission has announced that it has initiated an expiry review of the anti-subsidy measures applicable to imports of cold rolled stainless steel sheets and coils originating in India and Indonesia.

The review will examine whether allowing the measures to expire would be likely to result in a continuation or recurrence of subsidization and injury to the EU industry. The review will cover the period between July 1, 2025 and June 30, 2026, and will be completed within 12 months.

Recently, the commission also initiated an expiry review of the antidumping duties on imports of cold rolled stainless steel sheets and coils from India and Indonesia, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

The current countervailing duties on the given products are at 4.3 percent and 7.5 percent for India, while duties are at zero percent, 13.5 percent and 21.4 percent for Indonesia.

The products subject to the review currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7219 31 00, 7219 32 10, 7219 32 90, 7219 33 10, 7219 33 90, 7219 34 10, 7219 34 90, 7219 35 10, 7219 35 90, 7219 90 20, 7219 90 80, 7220 20 21, 7220 20 29, 7220 20 41, 7220 20 49, 7220 20 81, 7220 20 89, 7220 90 20 and 7220 90 80.

Meanwhile, the expiry review comes alongside two separate proceedings launched by the Commission concerning Indian cold rolled stainless steel sheets and coils. The Commission has opened interim reviews addressing the antidumping and anti-subsidy measures separately.

Tags: Stainless Crc Stainless products  Flats European Union Quotas & Duties 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor
All Articles by the Author

I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

Marketplace Offers

Cold Rolled Coil

Thickness 0.4 - 2.5 mm
Width 1,000 - 1,500 mm
Coil  R
 
Tedarikçi DAVUTOĞLU METAL MAK. İNŞ. SAN. TİC. LTD ŞTİ.
View Offer

Cold Rolled Coil

Thickness 0.8 - 2 mm
Width 0 mm
Coil  R
 
Tedarikçi SAMBHV SPONGE POWER LIMITED
View Offer

Hot Drawn Stainless Coil

Thickness 0.45 - 1.45 mm
Width 0 mm
Coil  R
 
Tedarikçi SAMBHV SPONGE POWER LIMITED
View Offer

Similar articles

EU initiates expiry review on CR stainless steel from India and Indonesia

16 Sep | Steel News

WTO recommends EU bring measures on Indonesian stainless CR flats into conformity

06 Oct | Steel News

EU’s flat steel import quotas for “other countries” exhausted

02 Apr | Steel News

EU exempts Vietnam’s Lam Khang from CVD on SSCR

23 Dec | Steel News

EU’s organic coated sheet import quotas mostly exhausted

16 Dec | Steel News

EU’s HRC import quotas for some “other countries” exhausted in new period

02 Oct | Steel News

EU initiates circumvention investigations on Indonesian stainless CRC

16 Aug | Steel News

EU import quotas of HRC for some countries exhausted

21 Jun | Steel News

New quotas unlikely to be exhausted rapidly due to low steel demand in EU

03 Jan | Steel News

EU imposes definitive CVD and AD duty on stainless CR from India and Indonesia

17 Mar | Steel News