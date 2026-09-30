EU launches expiry review of anti-subsidy measures on stainless steel from India and Indonesia

The European Commission has announced that it has initiated an expiry review of the anti-subsidy measures applicable to imports of cold rolled stainless steel sheets and coils originating in India and Indonesia.

The review will examine whether allowing the measures to expire would be likely to result in a continuation or recurrence of subsidization and injury to the EU industry. The review will cover the period between July 1, 2025 and June 30, 2026, and will be completed within 12 months.

Recently, the commission also initiated an expiry review of the antidumping duties on imports of cold rolled stainless steel sheets and coils from India and Indonesia, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

The current countervailing duties on the given products are at 4.3 percent and 7.5 percent for India, while duties are at zero percent, 13.5 percent and 21.4 percent for Indonesia.

The products subject to the review currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7219 31 00, 7219 32 10, 7219 32 90, 7219 33 10, 7219 33 90, 7219 34 10, 7219 34 90, 7219 35 10, 7219 35 90, 7219 90 20, 7219 90 80, 7220 20 21, 7220 20 29, 7220 20 41, 7220 20 49, 7220 20 81, 7220 20 89, 7220 90 20 and 7220 90 80.

Meanwhile, the expiry review comes alongside two separate proceedings launched by the Commission concerning Indian cold rolled stainless steel sheets and coils. The Commission has opened interim reviews addressing the antidumping and anti-subsidy measures separately.