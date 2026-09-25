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India extends AD investigation deadline for stainless CR flats imports from three countries

Friday, 25 September 2026 11:21:05 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India's Directorate General for Trade Remedies (DGTR) has extended the antidumping (AD) investigation deadline relating to stainless steel cold rolled flat products imported from China, Indonesia and Vietnam by six months, according to a DGTR notification issued on Friday, September 25.

According to the notification, the investigation which was scheduled for completion by September 28, 2006, will now be completed by March 28, 2027.

The DGTR, however, did not disclose any preliminary findings or tax rates for products under the investigations covering 300 and 400 series coils, strips, sheets, plates and circles.

The investigations were launched on September 29, 2025, targeting specific austenitic, ferritic and martensitic grades, while excluding hot rolled flat products, duplex grades and 200 series products containing specific nickel levels.

Tags: Stainless Crc Flats Stainless products  India Indian Subcon Quotas & Duties 
AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
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I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.

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