India's Directorate General for Trade Remedies (DGTR) has extended the antidumping (AD) investigation deadline relating to stainless steel cold rolled flat products imported from China, Indonesia and Vietnam by six months, according to a DGTR notification issued on Friday, September 25.

According to the notification, the investigation which was scheduled for completion by September 28, 2006, will now be completed by March 28, 2027.

The DGTR, however, did not disclose any preliminary findings or tax rates for products under the investigations covering 300 and 400 series coils, strips, sheets, plates and circles.

The investigations were launched on September 29, 2025, targeting specific austenitic, ferritic and martensitic grades, while excluding hot rolled flat products, duplex grades and 200 series products containing specific nickel levels.